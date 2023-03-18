Breaking: Again, APC chairman Adamu loses polling unit

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has failed to deliver his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election.

At his polling unit in Agwan Rrimi Ward, Ec 20, Governor Abdullahi Sule, seeking reelection polled 129 votes, while Dr. Davematics Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 159 votes.

Recall that Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the Presidential election of February 25.