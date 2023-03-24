[BREAKING] Adeleke: Police tighten security in Osogbo as court delivers judgement

Oyetola-Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

With the Appeal Court in Abuja preparing to deliver judgement in the petition against Governor Ademola Adeleke by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, security operatives have been stationed in strategic locations across Osogbo, Osun state capital to forestall break down of law and order.

Oyetola had challenged the outcome of the July 16 governorship election which produced Adeleke as the state governor before the election petition tribunal in Osun state.

After several months of trial, the tribunal led by Justice Tertse Kume, in a split judgement of 2 to 1, sacked Adeleke based on irregularities in 744 polling units across ten local government areas of the state.

It cancelled the alleged illegal votes and declared Oyetola the winner on legally valid votes, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issued it to Oyetola.

Displeased with the verdict, Adeleke and INEC approached the Appeal court to set aside the judgement and affirmed his victory.

To curb any breakdown of law and order, security operatives, especially police force and special units mounted surveillance in strategic places, including Olaiya flyover, Oke-Fia, Ayetoro and Stadium roundabout.

Also, security personnel were stationed at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, the APC secretariat, Imole House, and PDP secretariat at Biket junction among many other places.