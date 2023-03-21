Bill seeking synchronisation of NIN, SIM registration passes second reading

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

To effectively checkmate and defeat insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives has passed through second reading a bill seeking to provide legal backing on the compulsory use of National Identity Number (NIN) in the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Tilted “Bill for an Act to Amend the National Identity Management Commission; and for Related Matters (HB. 1447),” it was sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun from Edo State.

Essentially, the bill will amend the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act Cap N154, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, by inserting a new paragraph on the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators.

In his lead debate on the general principle of the bill at Tuesday’s plenary, Ogun said though the “Executive has already started the process of getting all users of mobiles phones to link their SIM cards to their NIN, this bill is necessary, so as to give legislative backing to the step taken by the Executive, so it can carry the force of law and compel compliance from all and sundry.”

He added the bill when passed into law will effectively combat insecurity and terrorism in the country.

“National identity management system is critical to the development of any economy. It provides a universal identification infrastructure for a country to access and confirm the identities of individuals residing in its territory for the purpose of economic planning, intelligence gathering and social development. All these will be difficult to achieve in the absence of a robust national identity management system. In recognition of the foregoing, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established in 2007, to create, manage, maintain and operate a unified National Identity Database for Nigeria (See section 5(a) of the Act).

“It is against this background that this bill is proposed, to include in the Act, a new paragraph requiring the use of National Identity Number in the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators with the Identity Management Commission.

“Mr Speaker and my dear colleagues, this bill is a legislative contribution to the ongoing fight against the increasing cases of criminality in the country orchestrated by bandits, terrorists, internet fraudsters and armed robbers, who take advantage of easy access to telecom networks. By amending the NIMC Act to include registration of SIM cards with every subscriber’s National Identity Number, it becomes easy to uncover the identity behind various criminal activities being carried out in society.

“The security and welfare of the people of Nigeria which is the primary purpose of government as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), will be greatly fostered when tracking of the identity of criminals becomes easy, with the requirement of registration of SIM cards with National Identity Number (NIN).

“The insertion of a new paragraph (k) on the registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in the Act is necessary to accommodate new technologies, including mobile phones, internet, social media and digital applications that require an electronic or digital form of identity. The amendment of this Act to require the use of National Identity Number (NIN) in the registration of SIM cards will offer Nigeria an opportunity to foster national development and help to provide safety and security for the citizenry.”

In a related development, the House also passed through second reading a bill to establish Federal Road Safety Commission Road Marshal Assistants Training as a National Diploma and National Certificate of Education Awarding Institution to Provide

Academic and Professional Training; and for Related Matters (HB. 1619) sponsored by Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin.

Similarly, there was the introduction of the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023, sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson, and four other bills including, “Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, African Union Development Agency-new Partnership for Africa’s Development Bill, 2023, Carriage of Goods by land (Road and Rail) Bill, 2023, and Nigeria Shippers’ Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, all sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos.

The House also received a report of the Committee on Public Accounts on a Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of an Independent Office of the Auditor General for Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory and provide for the Audit of Area Councils Public Accounts and for Related Matters (HB.1782) laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Wole Oke.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has set up a harmonization team on an insurance bill recently passed by both chambers.

Members of the harmonization team included Hon. Darlington Nwokocha (Chairman), Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and Hon. Wole Oke amongst others.