Biden orders U.S. flag be flown at half-mast after Nashville shooting

A man drops flowers to a makeshift memorial where baloons and Teddy bears are left on the outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023. – A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on Monday, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. state flags be flown at half-mast after a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, the White House said in a proclamation.

The president said “as a mark of respect for victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, and by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that flag be flown at half-staff at the White House.

“Flags should be flown at half-mast upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United State embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference that police had identified the apparent perpetrator of the Nashville shooting as 28-year-old female Audrey Hale.

Hale identified as a transgender believed to previously attended the school, Drake added.

The shooting left three children below the age of 10 years dead, as well as three adults. One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as Head of School on the institution’s website.

Hale was also killed by police who responded to the shooting. (Sputnik/NAN)