Benue PDP suspends officials over Ayu’s suspension

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue has suspended its officials in Igyorov Council Ward for suspending the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The suspension is contained in a statement by PDP Acting Chairman, Mr Isaac Mffo, and 12 others in Makurdi.

According to the SWC, the ward exco were suspended for one month pending when necessary action will be taken to restore sanity, harmony, law and order in the party.

It stated that the SWC shall, during the period, administer the affairs of the party in the ward, adding that the move was in the best interest of the party.

The statement further directed them to hand over all documents and other belongings of the party in their possession to the SWC with immediate effect.

It added that they shall, henceforth, cease to act in the offices they held prior to their suspension, insisting that the action was taken to restore sanity in the party in the ward.

Ayu’s ‘suspension’ was announced on March 28 by the local chapter of the PDP in his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue.

Vangeryina Dooyum, the Igyorov Ward Secretary, who represented its Chairman, Kashi Philip, said Ayu was suspended from the party owing to his anti-party activities during the recently held general elections across Nigeria.

Earlier, on Monday, March 28, a Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Wilfred Kpochi issued an interim order restrainng Dr. Ayu from “parading himself as the National Chairman of PDP.”

The order of the court followed an ex-parte application brought before the court by a PDP stalwart, Mr. Conrad Utaan against Dr. Ayu and the PDP in a suit No MHC/85/2023. (NAN)