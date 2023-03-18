Benue NASS member, Sokpo beaten to a pulp by alleged military personnel 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Buruku Federal Constituency, Mr. Kpam Sokpo was in the early hours of Saturday reportedly beaten to a pulp by suspected military personnel at a hotel in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state.

The lawmaker who narrated his ordeal to newsmen said he was battered by the military personnel for no reasons whatsoever.

Mr. Sokpo said, “I dont know what came over them, I came to the hotel where I was staying in Gboko, Old Barn, around 2:30am and I sat there with some of my friends.

“And shortly after, about five trucks fill with over 60 soldiers came to the place.

When they alighted from their vehicles they just tool position.

“I got up from where I was sitting to do something and one of them approached me and asked why I was walking in the manner I was walking.

“And as I was talking he slapped me in the face. I asked why he did that, and I introduced myself as a House of Representatives member. I told him he did not know me and just slapped me in the face?

“Before I knew what was happening more than 30 of them just pounced on me using the butt of their guns to injure me. Some of the guns they used on me even broke into pieces. As I speak with you I have stitches on my face, on my head and I have all kinds of injuries on my body.

“While this was going on, their Commanding Officer came in and calmed the situation a bit. Shortly after they went on to harras me and collected everything in my car including every piece of paper.

“In fact, the one who started assaulting me threatened that he could even kill me. Unfortunately I did not get their names because they removed their name tags before assaulting me.

“Believe me, I do not know why they did this to me. I have gone to the hospital to stitch the cuts and treat myself, but I have reported the matter to the Police and the Security Adviser to the Governor of Benue State.”

Contacted the Public Relations of the 401 Special Force Brigade Makurdi, Capt. John Okozie said he would reach out to the personal in Gboko to find out what actually happened.

On his part, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abass said he was yet to receive the report