Benue guber: Suswam canvasses support for Uba

…heads to court to reclaim mandate from APC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam has called on Benue people to come out en masse to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba in the March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections.

The former Governor of the State in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bede Bartholomew, maintained that Benue people deserve a tested and trusted professional in the person of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Uba to take the state to the next level.

He urged his “supporters and all PDP members in the state to go out massively and campaign vigorously for Uba as well as other candidates of the party to emerge victorious at the polls.”

He said “Uba has the capacity to take Benue State to another level of development and deserves to be given the mandate of the people.”

According to the statement, Senator Suswam had earlier held a crucial meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom and other leaders of the PDP towards achieving victory for Mr. Uba and other candidates of the party in the elections.

The lawmaker eho also rejected the outcome of last senatorial elected which he lost to Mr. Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said he was approaching the courts to reclaim his mandate.

The lawmaker insisted that he would not concede defeat because the election was marred by irregularities and discrepancies.