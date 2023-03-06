Benue guber candidates vow to tackle herdsmen killings, insecurity if elected

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The gubernatorial candidates of political parties in the coming March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections in Benue state have promised to accord priority attention to the lingering insecurity in the state by ending armed herders’ incursions in parts of the state if elected.

The aspirants made the commitment in Makurdi while featuring in the 2023 Benue Gubernatorial Debate organised by SAVDFUTUR, a non-governmental organisation.

The candidates including Terhemen Tilley-Gyado of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dabu Asemayina of Action Alliance, AA, Mede Bemgbator of Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Joseph Waya of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, who individually spoke extensively on their development agenda for the state noted that no government would make progress without first tackling the security challenges facing the People.

According to the APGA candidate, “as a government you can achieve nothing if the security of lives and properties is not given the appropriate attention it deserves. So my government will take all necessary steps to end armed herders attacks in our communities to ensure peace in our state.”

The same position was adopted by the AA, ADC and SDP candidates who also reiterated their resolve to check the menace of herdsmen killings and drift in the state if elected in the March 11 election.

The candidates who took questions from the live audience and online participants acknowledged the devastating effect of the attacks and killings in the state.

The debate coordinator, Mr. Kator Inyom, said the platform was created to avail the candidates the opportunity to speak to the people and also take questions from them directly on their plans and development agenda for the state and its people.