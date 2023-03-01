Be careful don’t push us to wall, MASSOB warns INEC chairman

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement For The Actualization Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to be careful about how he is toying with the mandate the Igbo and Nigerian people gave to Mr Peter Obi on February 25 to become the next president of Nigeria.

MASSOB said that with what INEC is doing, it may be forced to go into self-defence despite its none violent approach to agitation for freedom, stressing that with the way INEC is trying to truncate the wish of Nigerians at the February 25 polls, the group may change tactics in its method of operation.

Spokesman of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, in a statement the group issued in Enugu on Tuesday, commended Ndigbo for coming out to vote for the candidate of their choice last Saturday, stating that the Igbo by that act proved to the world that they cannot be intimidated by the enemies of Ndigbo sponsored by the federal government of Nigeria.

Edeson however said: “MASSOB wish to warn the INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to be careful because we can see him pulling the trigger. The non-violence principle of MASSOB should not be taken for granted. The youths of Nigeria must not allow evil to overcome the good. You must fight and free yourselves from these wicked, selfish, greedy and unpatriotic men.

“MASSOB will now move from non-violence to self defence because it is very clear that Ndigbo are not needed in Nigeria. We advise our people to go out and vote just to prove those who believed in Nigeria, that Nigeria never needs them (Ndigbo),” Edeson said.

soldiers because they voted for the candidate of their choice .

“The destruction of Nigeria will not come from Ndigbo but from those who think that Nigeria belongs to them, which Tinubu and Prof. Mahmood are part of. EndSARS has come and gone, the next is End Nigeria, if this election is not corre