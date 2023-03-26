BBTitans: Prize money to stay in South Africa?

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Big Brother Titans, which is a joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother reality TV show franchise themed “Ziyakhala Wahala” currently running in South Africa is coming to an end pretty soon. April 2, 2023, to be precise. And many Nigerians feel the show is looking more “Ziyakhala” than “Wahala”.

Truly so, out of the 24 Housemates that started the journey (12 Naija and 12 Southy) only 9 Housemates are left in the House. Out of the 9 remaining ones, four are Nigerians while five are South Africans. But the odds seem to be in favour of the South Africans.

The final eviction

Out of the nine remaining Housemates set for the finale showdown, three are immune for this Sunday eviction. They are Tsatsii, who won the Head of House challenge on Monday, Ebubu and Ipeleng. That means two Southy, Tsatsii and Ipeleng, are already in the final alongside Naija Ebubu.

Possible evictees

The six Housemates nominated for eviction are 3 Nigerians and 3 South Africans. While the trio of Kanaga Jnr, Blagboi and Yvonne are Nigerians, Khosi, Thabang and Justin are South Africans. However many followers of the show would argue that the South Africans look better to survive the scare. In fact, many have tipped either of the duo of Khosi or Thabang for the money. Coincidentally, the two Housemates may just scale through smoothly tonight.

Kanaga Jnr, arguably to many Nigerians appears to be the country’s biggest hope but his frailty was exposed during last Sunday eviction night. If four people were to be evicted last Sunday, he would have bowed out of the show because he got the 4th lowest votes after Nana, Blue Aiva and Miracle OP who got evicted.

Yvonne and Blaqboi are not exactly pushovers, as they have survived every challenge they have come up against. For Nigeria now, the best prospect appears to be Ebubu and that will mean we could be seeing the first albino ever to win the show in whatever coloration it is put out.