BBTitans: Are Nigerian Housemates in trouble?

By Ayo Onikoyi

Today is day 56 in the Big Brother Titans edition of the Big Brother reality TV show with half of the Housemates remaining and the other half gone for good. The last to leave were the two pairs of Yemi and Nelisa, and Juicy Jay and Olivia.

Previously, Sandra, Theo Traw, Jaypee, Lukay, Mmeli, Jenni O, Marvin and Yaya have all left, leaving only 12 Housemates in the House, comprising 6 Nigerians and 6 South Africans.

The most shocking eviction

The eviction of Yelisa, comprising Yemi and Nelisa have been adjudged the most shocking of all evictions, particularly because of Yemi who many believe is a contender for the prize money. Barely a week into the House, Yemi had made a name for himself as a typical Yoruba demon. His love triangle with Blue Aiva and Khosi (both who are still in the game) was a thrill for many followers of the show and a buzzing source of gists.

Some have hinted that it might have been a conspiracy of sorts because a week before their eviction (Yemi and Nelisa) they had immunity against eviction as Heads of House but their immunity turned out to be a joke as Biggie decreed there was to be no eviction that week.

They were the 6th pair to be evicted from the Titans edition.

The Unbundling

When the pairing initiative was announced by the organisers of the show, it was a welcome idea as people felt it would douse the tension of competition between Nigerians and South Africans. It meant ultimately, there would be one South African winner and a Nigerian winner. But not anymore as the pairs have been unbundled.

It is now every man and woman for themselves. Inside of six pears we have twelve Housemates vying for the grand prize.

With the Nigerian population of over 200 million people and South African paltry 80 million in comparison, the pendulum is sure to swing in the direction of the country with a bigger population. But there may be a problem for the Nigerian Housemates. This much has been hinted at from the beginning of the show and loudly magnified in the wake of Yemi’s shocking eviction.

The election factor

No doubt, the evictions of last Sunday were the most outstanding, shocking and quite reflective of Nigerians’ reaction to the show.

The moment Yemi and Nelisa eviction was announced, reactions followed with an overwhelming apathy.

We don’t care. Nigeria is focused on choosing our leaders. Wrong time guys.. SA can take it. I still need a VISA to enter SA anyways,” @ Iyunade beads reacted to the post on the official DSTV Instagram page.

“Obi matter affected them woo, Nigerians are focused on “give us our Obi INEC”. E still dey pain. Sorry to them, life goes on. Join us shout to vote on Saturday God’s willing, @Kristiechoji posts.

@Vivianify says, “You did eviction wen Nigerians were concentrated on the country’s electoral system, thereby letting out Main actors in the game leave”

Rather than having the show as the crust of their conversations, Nigerian youths have been busy on and off social media concerning themselves with issues around the past Presidential elections. And this may go on as far as the court cases over who truly won the election persists.

Now that the governorship and the States House of Assembly elections have been postponed for another one week to March 18, 2023, the Nigerian Housemates may have a hard time, in terms of votes from their followers in Nigeria.