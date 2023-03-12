Bauchi group writes Buhari, reports APC guber candidate for intolerance

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

A Coalition of United Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi State has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to report the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar over the killing of a protester from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his campaign rally.

Convener of the coalition, Yunusa Idris Ndargomi who spoke in Bauchi at the weekend, said that he has asked President Buhari to caution the APC gubernatorial candidate in the State of the ‘lack of tolerance’ exhibited by the APC candidate.

In his letter which was sighted by Vanguard, he told the President that two people have been allegedly killed by security operatives attached to the APC gubernatorial candidate due to the show of force he applies to dissenting voices during his campaigns.



“Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar campaign train has been characterized by show of force and violent intimidation on innocent citizens who in one way or the other showed disapproving gestures against his aspirations.



“Security attached to him has shot and killed two innocent persons in the Akuyam district of Misau LGA while on a campaign tour. The reason for that act of violence remains a show of intolerance in a democratic setting.

“Same scenario happened in Gumau town of Toro LGA where thugs and security attached to him fired live ammunition into dispersing crowd as they shouted the slogan “Bamayi” in the process, injuring scores,” he said.

The coalition further pointed out a recent instance where a clash between the APC team and youths led to the death of one person and several injuries.



“Recently security attached to him also shot about 5 innocent people in Duguri district of Alkaleri LGA of the state, killing one person in the process and injuring many.



“Mr President, may wish to know that, in all the above listed instances, the person in question has never for once showed empathy and has neither visited the families of the victims, nor sympathize with their families or their communities.



“This has further confirmed the notion that the APC flag bearer has approved the use of violent intimidation against the innocent citizens he so desires to rule.



“On a final note, we wish to plead with Mr President to as a matter of urgency to call Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar to order and caution the security to avoid being partisan in their line of duties,” he added.