Bandits kill Pastor’s son, abduct 3 others in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the son of a village pastor and abducted his wife in Kaduna State.



Journalists were told on phone that the bandits attacked Karimbu-Kahugu Community in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday morning.



“A Baptist resident pastor’s son was killed. They also took away the wife and three others,” a source said.

Although the spokesman of the Police in Kaduna could not be reached for comments, Vice Chairman of Kahugu National Development Associations, Peter Mukaddas, said they are mourning the deceased.



According to him,the bandits moved straight to the pastor’s House when they raided the community and committed the dastardly act