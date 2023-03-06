Bandits attack Kaduna village, burn police armored vehicle

File image of a bandits.

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Rampaging bandits have attacked a village in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State where they set on fire an armored vehicle allegedly belonging to a security agency.

Journalists were told by a community leader in Kimbi Village of Randagi Ward in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state that the bandits invaded his community on Monday morning and attacked the “immovable armored vehicle belonging to the Mobile Police.”

Alhaji Yahaya Kimbi said the incident occurred on Monday morning when about eight bandits holding AK 47 stormed Kimbi Village. “

“The attack happened on Monday morning around 1:00 am and in the process, the bandits burnt the vehicle to ashes.

” However, the bandits did not kill or kidnap anyone during the attack. I think their only target was to destroy the armored vehicle. Many have fled the village for fear.

“Security agencies came to take stock of the damage incurred as a result of the attack, many residents who decided to stay are going about with their daily activities.”

The police were yet to react on the incident.