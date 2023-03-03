Autoloan: Buying a dream car without collateral

Vulte

Gone are the days when owning a car was a luxury, in today’s world, going about your daily business in commercial vehicles can be uncomfortable and stressful.

While owning a car is necessary for hassle-free commutes, the high cost of purchase can make it seem unattainable. The good news is that you do not have to save up for years waiting to purchase your dream car. With Polaris Auto Loan, you can now traverse the city in style and comfort. The process is simple and requires no collateral.

To apply for an auto loan today, simply:

• Open VULTe on your mobile device or the website – www.vulte.ng

• Click on Loan Market Place

• Select Auto Loan

• Input requested details

• Enter the pin to accept the provisional offer letter

With Polaris Auto Loan, you can enjoy flexible repayment terms of up to 48 months, competitive interest rates, an easy application process, seamless loan disbursal and zero hidden charges.

You can now enjoy comfortable and stress-free daily commutes, with the added advantage of owning your dream car. Apply for Polaris Auto Loan today and experience the convenience and comfort of hassle-free daily commutes.

Don’t have VULTe? Click here to download it or visit www.vulte.ng to get started. VULTe by Polaris Bank is available to new and existing customers.