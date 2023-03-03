Auto crash kills father, son in Kwara

.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The auto crash on Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of a father and his young son along Jimba Oja, Idofian in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the deceased, who were yet to be identified, was riding on a wine colour Bajaj motorcycle, MUN957QA, also known as okada, and was rammed into by a lemon green Toyota Camry car with registration number LEM568TK, which was a high speed.

It was gathered that the incident led to protests by residents of the community as they expressed their grievances over frequent accidents and high fatality rates in the area recently.

Contacted, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, who confirmed the incident.

He said the two occupants in the Toyota Camry were injured while the man and his boy were later confirmed dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

“The command is looking at putting some rumbling stripes along the road to reduce speed because bumps would worsen the situation.

“We have succeeded in calming the protesting youths and advised them to always use helmets when riding Okada and look very well before entering the road”, he added.