Atiku, Obi rejected election results to create chaos in Nigeria – Osoba

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba on Sunday said the rejection of the 2023 presidential election results by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is an attempt by the duo to create chaos in Nigeria.

Osoba who made the revelation in an interview he granted on Journalist Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), posited the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu clearly won the presidential poll, stressing that the election is one of the most peaceful ever conducted in Nigeria.

He added that Nigerians are wiser and would not allow themselves to be instigated or provoked into turning the country on fire while urging the aggrieved candidates to present specific and not random information to back their claims.

Answering a question on Atiku, Obi’s rejection of the election results for the 2023 presidential election, Osoba said, “It is an attempt to draw us back, and create chaos within the system. They all have the results of the elections signed by their agents all over the country, they know very well what happened. To now claim that they won the election that is a disappointment to me; I can assure you, Nigerians are wiser now, and nobody will be instigated or provoked into turning this country on fire. “

“I must say with all sense of responsibility, the 2023 elections have been the most peaceful election we’ve ever had. And against all they are churning out…with the BVAS, issues of loading fake figures are eliminated, and making comparisons with other elections is not accurate. The turnout in this election is the highest turnout and it’s reasonably transparent, in spite of the fact that the BVAS was not loaded (with results) in time.

“That should not be the reason why anyone will query the result, because the results have been counted and signed at the polling unit, collated at the ward level, and local government level, and signed by all agents and then to the house of reps collation centers and senatorial centers signed, and at the state levels the presidential results were collated there and signed, so about six levels have been totally correct and transparent, I will assure you that by the time you download results uploaded on the server and compare it with results that were delivered at all the stages, I have mentioned it will tally.” He explained.

“Do a scientific analysis of the results, Look at Asiwaju’s electoral spread, it is the greatest spread I have ever seen; I have been involved in elections since 1959. Here is a candidate that defied all odds. He won in the middle belts, the hotseat for the religious issue, he won Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger state, and made an impact in Plateau.

“Atiku coming out to say he’s unhappy… In the caliphate (Sokoto) Atiku won with a difference of about 3000 margins to Asiwaju’s vote. Atiku won in Osun, I was born in Oshogbo, It beat my imagination that would come into my state of birth and won, is he saying he also rigged in Osun? All the noise about winning…I look at Obi’s performance, in Nasarawa, Obi won, In Lagos he won; in Delta, he won, and now you are querying the results. As far as I’m concerned this election has shown that the mandate is a prime mandate, southern Nigeria and northern Nigeria as shown unity… a man who can win 25 percent, a man who scored 80 percent and you’re saying he manipulated the examination…Atiku and Obi should come out with specific information not just random information.