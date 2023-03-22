Astra Pictures set to release ‘The Bride Price’ to cinemas

By Gabriel Olawale

Astra picture, A fast growing movie production company , is set to release its movie THE BRIDE PRICE.

The movie which features a host of nollywood big names including Zubby Michael , Ebele Okaro, Nkem owoh, Olayode Juliana, Kems mama and others addresses the intricate issues of Bride Price in a typical African setting and it is set to hit the cinemas nationwide from the 5th of May 2023 .

The Producer , Miss Trinity Ugonabo, urges the public to look out for this date for a joyful ride in story telling , noting that this THE BRIDE PRICE is the only authentic movie at the moment which addresses this issue of bride price.