Assembly poll: Zamfara Assembly Speaker, Deputy lose seats to PDP

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost his Zurmi West constituency re-election bid to Bilyaminu Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The returning officer for Zurmi Local Government Area, Muddasir Moriki, said Magarya scored 9,530 votes, while his opponent of the PDP Ismail Muddasir scored 11,213 votes.

“I, Muddasir Ismail, the returning officer of the 2023 Zurmi West State Assembly Constituency election held on March 18, 2023, the election was contested by candidates with the following votes,” he stated.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Musa Bawa Yankuzo, and the Deputy Leader of the House, Nasiru Lawal Bungudu, lost their seat to Bello Maza-Waje and Bashiru Dan-Meri of PDP respectively

Comrade Alhassan Kanoma, Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and most outspoken member of Zamfara State House of Assembly also lost his seat to PDP’s Nasiru Abdullahi Maru in the Maru North constituency.