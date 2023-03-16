Assembly poll: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared tomorrow Friday, March 17th as a public holiday.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, stated that the holiday is to enable Osun State residents travel to their polling units to vote on Saturday for the State House of Assembly elections.

The State Governor further advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law abiding as they prepare for the elections.

“This holiday is to enable Osun State residents travel to their polling units to vote on Saturday for the State House of Assembly elections.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights. This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right”, the statement reads.