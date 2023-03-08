Artisans, technicians support Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

.As NYD4BAT hails Tinubu, backs Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians, ASLAT, has declared support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid based on huge investments in capacity building of it’s members and empowerment with modern tools and machinery.

ATLAS Executive Secretary, Adeshina Akinyemi, made the declaration on Tuesday, at a media briefing in Ojodu, Ogba area of the state, ahead the Saturday, Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Akinyemi said;”Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has invested hugely in capacity building of artisans and technicians through training and retraining of over 35,000 members, and has empowered them with the latest modern tools and machinery to enhance and growth and prosperity of our sector.

“The provision of safety helmets, 100 hardhats, 100 ear muffs, safety eye goggles for artisans, by the Lagos State Safety Commission to artisans and technicians is part of various initiatives taken by the administration, among other development strides, to enhance the growth and prosperity of our sector.

“Sanwo-Olu has proven himself capable and ready to do the work of governor and he is the only one we can trust.

“Thus, ASLAT has adopted and will support Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his ambition to succeed himself as the next governor of Lagos.”

Akinyemi, therefore, urged residents and every member of the association to also support all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and vote them in Saturday’s election.

NYD4BAT hails

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NYD4BAT, a political organization has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu over his victory at the recently concluded 2023 presidential poll.

NYD4BAT said the result was a testimony to the several years of political hard work and dedication to the service of humanity Tinubu has upheld as a politician with unparalleled quality.

A statement signed by the Director of Publicity of the organization, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, further described the result of the election as a reflection of fair and credible polls.

The group admonished the candidate of APC, to justify the confidence reposed in him by Nigerians by living up to his campaign promises by providing employment opportunities for the youths, improved education, sustainable health care, security, agriculture among other necessities for Nigerians.

Similarly, the Chairman of NYD4BAT, Tito Philips and Adeniyi Sanusi, the Chairman Diaspora chapter has directed all its over 500,000 thousands registered voters in Lagos state to vote for Governor Babajide Sawwo-Olu of the APC as he seeks a second term on March 11, 2023.

“We are ready to join forces with other Lagosians and the APC to ensure that Governor Sanwo-Olu is reelected because of his sterling performance in office”.

NYD4BAT advised other presidential candidates not to waste their hard earned money chasing shadows by challenging the result of the poll as the Nigerians have spoken.

“Without prejudice to the right of the other candidates to seek redress at the election tribunal, however, going by our observations during the election, it is clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a fair poll.

“We must face the reality as people once and for all. The culture of not wanting to accept defeat is fast becoming the norm among failed politicians who also proclaimed themselves unofficial winners always,,” NYD4BAT stated.