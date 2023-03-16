Arsenal vs Sporting: Preview – team news, head-to-head

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Arsenal will be up for a tricky tie when they face Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

The first leg saw a 2-2 draw between the two teams, however, the Gunners have the upper hand with the home-ground advantage.

The earlier clash saw goals from Arsenal’s William Saliba while Sporting got goals from Goncalo Inacio, Paulinho, and an own-goal from Morita, giving the English side an edge ahead of the second leg.

The last time both sides met were at the 2018 UEL group stage where they both played a goalless draw at North London.