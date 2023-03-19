Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Arteta receives triple injury boost

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their Europa League exit when they face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

However, Mikel Arteta may have to be without key players ahead of the clash.

Saliba was forced off during the Gunners’ Europa League last-16 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday with a back issue.

His substitution came after Takehiro Tomiyasu was forced off with a knee injury and left the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard all suffered knocks during the game too.

However, according to the Mirror, the good news is that that trio are nearing fitness ahead of the Palace tie.

Frenchman Saliba would have to undergo a late-minute test to get the medical green light for the clash.