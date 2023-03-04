Arsenal vs Bournemouth: We must leave with points — Gary O’Neil

Bournemouth coach, Gary O’Neil has charged his boys to pick up points in their game against league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta side currently sit five points adrift defending champions, Man City and cannot afford a slip-up as they look to secure their first EPL title in 19 years.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Cherries coach Gary O’Neil admited that the crowd alone will intimidating enough, never mind facing the League leaders on home turf.

“Arsenal are very, very good,” the head coach said. “They’re very well organised and are detailed in their work, how good they are with the ball and their movement.

“The connection with the fans, too, the atmosphere at the Emirates at the moment and the intensity.

“It’ll be a good test; the boys are looking forward to it. It’s not one that we’re going to just looking to take part in.”

He continued: “It’s really important for us at this stage of the season, and at any stage of the season, that we go there and we’re really clear on what we’re trying to achieve.

“We need to leave there with points.”

Bournemouth, who sit 19th on the log, have had a poor form away from home this season recording six away defeats in a row without a goal in any of them.