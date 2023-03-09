Armed herders simultaneously attacking six LGAs in Benue – ALGON

Dr. Uba and the Kwande LGA Chairman, Mr. Orjiir Gbande

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Thursday, raised the alarm over the escalating armed herdsmen actitivies in Benue state saying six Local Government Areas, LGAs are currently being attacked simultaneously in the state.

The Chairman of ALGON in the state, Dr. Mike Uba, who raised the concern while briefing newsmen in Makurdi lamented that the agenda of the marauding herders was to capture parts of Benue state and not for grazing purposes.

He said their activities had led to the death of thousand of innocent farmers and the rendering of millions of the people homeless.

According to him, “the Fulani have wished to capture the Benue River banks in the past, their intentions in Benue and Nigeria, have nothing to do with livestock. What they are doing is land grabbing for the Fulani of the whole world. They are especially targeting Benue state.”

He noted that “this is the first time in the history of Fulani herders, terrorists attacks in the state that six LGAs are under attacks simultaneously.

“These are Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Kwande, Agatu and some forays in Logo. In the past, attacks would be in two or three; Guma, Gwer West and Agatu.

“The new dimension speaks of volumes of Command Room Coordination and Strategy. This is a strategic attempt and it is also politically timed to coincide with the election season.”

The ALGON chairman appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold the oath he swore to protect all Nigerians by sending in more security personnel to the affect communities to safeguard the lives and properties of the people.