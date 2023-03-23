Argentina vs Panama: Preview — team news, head-to-head

The World Cup champions Argentina are set to return to action against the 2018 FIFA World Cup participant Panama at the largest stadium in South America, Mâs Monumental.

Lionel Messi will be looking to aim for his 100th goal for his national team behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo who is on 118 goals for Portugal.

Panama are winless in their last five going up against an Argentine side that are still motivated after winning the most prestigious trophy at the National level.

The Argentines, however, are on a winning five-game streak from their World Cup times and are most likely the favorites to win.

Predicted the starting line-up:

Argentina projected starting lineup (4-3-3): E. Martinez (GK) — Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico — Mac Allister, E. Fernandez, De Paul — Messi, J. Alvarez, Di Maria.

Panama projected starting lineup (4-3-1-2): Guerra (GK) — Casazola, Farina, G. Hernandez, Galvan — Murillo, Avila, Medina — Camargo — Serrano, Cordoba.