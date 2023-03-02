Aregbesola hails Tinubu’s victory, says it’s call to duty

Minister of Interior and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the polls on Saturday, describing it as a call duty.

Tinubu emerged winner with over eight million votes and received his Certificate of Return, alongside his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday.

Aregbesola joins the long list of those who have now congratulated Tinubu after his victory.

The statement by Aregbesola reads: “I join the leadership of our party, starting from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the National Chairman of our party and other members of the National Executive Council; members of the Presidential Campaign Council other leaders of the party, members nationwide and admirers to congratulate Tinubu, the President-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, on their victory at the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

“It has been a long and arduous journey, from the primrose circle, the senatorial bid and victory, Justice Forum/June 12/NADECO struggle, to Sunday Adigun/BATCO governorship struggle and victory, the governorship experience and MANDATE era in Lagos, the resurgence of progressive tendency in Western Nigeria, consolidation of progressive influence in Nigeria and now the Presidency. You deserve every commendation as we equally give glory to God for His mercy.

“This victory is a call to duty. It is my wish that with this victory comes the consolidation of the eight years of massive infrastructure development and progressive policies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, deepening of the democratic process, advancement of social democracy, and promotion of party discipline and guaranteeing a better life for all.

“Equally important is the need to ensure that Nigeria meets her historic responsibility to Africans and the Black Race as the leader of both entities.”