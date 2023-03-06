Arbitos Diesel boss sign multimillion naira partnership deal with a giant energy company in Lagos

Mr. Kehinde Ipaye, MD/CEO, Arbitos Business Operations signs a multimillion Naira partnership contract with Three Ace Energy Ltd, another Lagos-based Oil and Gas Company. The signing took place on the island over the weekend. The signing ceremony was attended by Managing Director and Mr. Komiyo Lawrence.

The details involving the contract will deliver a concrete partnership between the two companies over the stipulated agreed period. Speaking after the signing, Mr. Ipaye said the contract is a win-win for both organizations and also an economic value for the country.

As you’re aware, Arbitos Business Operations one of the leading diesel distribution companies is promptly ready to offer a greater partnership to Three Ace Energy Ltd, the contract will also contribute positively to the economic development. Responding, Mr. Lawrence stated that though the business importance of the deal will eventually boost businesses output and many more, will also go a long way in promoting more corporation between local businesses.

When Mr. Kehinde Ipaye MD/CEO launched Arbitos Business Operations in 2010, he sought to create a diesel supply business that made “businesses more successful”. A perhaps unintended consequence:

The company has helped him enter one of the most sorted personalities in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Kehinde Ipaye may not be the first name that comes to mind when you talked about oil and gas in Nigeria, but as a key player in the downstream sector, Ipaye may well be a silent major influencer that is rarely in the news.

Ranked by BusinessDay Newspaper as one of the fastest-growing SMEs in Nigeria, Ipaye is an innovative businessman considered to be one of the best brains in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Kehinde Ipaye, MD/CEO of Arbitos Business Operations is devoted to the growth of the company and continues to design strategic models and international joint ventures. He has also started diversifying the business with more business ventures launching soon.