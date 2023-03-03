Application for admission into Nigerian Military School

Application for admission into the Nigerian Military School (NMS) has opened for suitably qualified candidates.

NMS trains male Nigerian Boys only and admission of Boys into the School is strictly for JSS1 Only.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

The Candidate must be a male Nigerian.

*The Candidate must be at least 12 years old and not more than 14 years old by October 1st of the year of entry.

*The Candidate must have completed Primary School education.

*The Candidate must be medically and physically fit.

*The Candidate must be of good moral character.

*The Candidate must fill and submit his application form online through this portal.

*The Candidate must sit for the Entrance Examination on the scheduled date and at the venue chosen by him while filling the online application form.

Candidates are to report to the Examination Centre with the ORIGINAL COPY of their Exam Photocard as generated from the portal. Candidates without Exam Photocard shall NOT be allowed to sit for the exam.

Candidates are also advised to report to the Examination Centre with print-out copies of their Application Form and Payment Slip as generated from the portal.

Candidates invited for selection interviews will be made to undergo compressive physical and medical examinations.

Candidates invited for selection interview will be required to come with original copies of their Birth Certificate, completed Local Government Certificate of Origin, Exam Photocard, and other documents/items to be communicated.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should visit the Nigerian Military School website to apply.