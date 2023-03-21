APC’s Bwacha congratulate Taraba Governor-elect

By Femi Bolaji

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has called to congratulate the governor-elect and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Agbu Kefas.

Kefas who polled majority votes of 257,926 was declared winner by state collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mohammed AbdulAzeez in the early hours of Tuesday.

Flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Prof. Sani Yahaya, according to Prof. AbdulAzeez polled 202,277 votes as first runner-up and Senator Bwacha of the All Progressive Congress, APC, came third with 142,502 votes.

A statement by the spokesman of Bwacha Campaign Organisation, Aaron Artimas, said his principal took the step in the interest of the state.

According to the statement,” Senator Emmanuel Bwacha told his political caucus and the APC State Executive Committee that he took the decision to congratulate COL Kefas in the interest of the peace and tranquility of the state.

“He reasoned that Taraba is in dire need of peace and unity at this critical period of political experience.

“The APC Gubernatorial Candidate appealed to the party’s members and supporters to accept the reality of the latest developments in the interest of the state.”