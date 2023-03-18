APC’ll win all 26 State Assembly seats, Oyebanji boasts

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, on Saturday, boasted that his ruling All Progressive Party (APC) will win all 26 seats at the Ekiti State House of Assembly in today’s election.

This is just as he condemned the poor turnout of voters for the exercise, describing it as unpleasurable.

Oyebanji made the observation, shortly after casting his vote at his Ward 6, Unit 3, Okelele, in his country home of Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who voted at about 12: 22 p.m., expressed displeasure on the low turnout of voters who were expected to come out to elect new lawmakers for the state.

The governor specifically regretted that the turnout was not as impressive, as was recorded in the last presidential election in the state.

He, however, commended the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over its improvement on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, (BVAS), saying the system was a great value added, to the electoral process.

“So far so good, I just cast my vote and using my Ward as an example on the improvement on INEC technology.

“I think we have to commend the Federal Government and more importantly, the INEC for the remarkable improvement on the technology deployed, as well as the entire exercise.

“The deployment of the new technology will no doubt help to improve on the exercise through management of time and energy,” he said.

The process was adjudged as credible, through the usage of technological innovation to ensure credible elections.

Many of the electorate at various polling units visited in the town, expressed delight that they were able to exercise their voting rights, and commended the peaceful process.