2023 elections: APC’s Orekoka wins Shomolu Constituency 1 Assembly seat

By Miftaudeen Raji

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has won the Lagos State Assembly election in Shomolu Constituency 1.

The candidate of the APC in Shomolu Constituency 1 is Hon. Abiodun Orekoya.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Orekoya as the winner of the Assembly election in Somolu on Sunday.

The returning officer for Shomolu Constituency 1,Dr Waziri Adisa who made the announced the result at about 4.50 a.m. at the INEC Collation Centre in Somolu.

According to him, Orekoya secured 14,256 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Adelana Adesegun-Adewale of the Labour Party, who got 4, 865 votes.

In Shomolu Local Government, Dr Waziri said nine political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat.

Other contestants are Shittu Adedola-Olukorede of PDP who scored 1,078, Awofodu Oluwabor-Oluwaseye of AA, 62 votes, Ayodele Gbenga-Johnson of AAC, 4 votes, and Olaleye Ezekiel-Oyefemi of ADC, 70 votes,Adeniyi Kolade of ADP, 37 votes, Ezitonye Peace Uzoma of BP, 21 votes, Gabriel Temitope-Dosunmu of NNPP scored 24 votes, and Awodeji Abdul of SDP had 1 vote.

Dr Waziri finally declare the APC candidate the winner of the Assembly poll, he said, ”Abiodun Orekoya of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”