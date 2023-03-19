APC wins Ikorodu constituency 1 & 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Messers Gbolahan Ogunleye and Abiodun Aro of the All Progressives Congress(APC) winners of Lagos State House of Assembly elections in Ikorodu Constituency 1 and 2 respectively.

Recall that Governorship elections were held in 28 states on Saturday ,while the House of Assembly elections were held nationwide .

Prof. Monday Ubangha, Returning officer for the Ikorodu Constituency 1, while declaring the results at about 8.30 a.m. at INEC collation centre in Ikorodu, said Ogunleye polled 37, 341votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Adetokunbo Osho of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 8,915 votes.

According to him, nine political parties contested for Ikorodu House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat.

The returning officer said that the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes; AA-56, AAC-50, ADC-696, ADP-105-, APC-37, 341, LP-8,915, NNPP-194, PDP-2,886 and SDP- 46

“I, Prof. Monday Ubangha hereby certify that candidate of the APC is declared winner and returned elected, having scored the highest number of votes for the House of Assembly election for Ikorodu Constituency 1,’’he said.

Declaring the results of Ikorodu Constituency 2, the Returning Officer,Dr Afolabi ,said the APC candidate polled 26,920 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Olaide Adetula, candidate of the LP, who polled 3,526.

“I, Folasade Afolabi, hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the 2023 Ikorodu constituency 2 State House of Assembly election election.

“That the election was contested among 10 political parties and candidates received the following votes; AA-24, AAC-45, ADC-107, ADP-66, APC-26,920 BD -15, LP-3,526, NNPP-33, PDP-1505 and SDP-05.

“That Aro Moshood Abiodun of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.