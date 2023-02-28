APC wins Borno presidential poll

.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the Feb. 25 election in Borno.

Prof. Jude Rabo, the state Collation Officer for the presidential election, who presented the result on Tuesday at the INEC Collation center in Maiduguri, said that APC scored 252,282 votes.

Rabo, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Wukari in Taraba, said that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 190,921 votes to come second while Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), secured 7,205 votes and placed third.

He added that the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored 4,626 votes, while Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, scored 406 votes, Accord Party (A) scored 541 votes; Action Alliance (AA) 915 votes; Action Democratic Party (ADP), 1,475; and Action Peoples Party (APP), 148 votes.

He also said that ADC scored 1,654 votes, ADP 1,475; APGA 1,211; APM 584; APP 149; BP 207; NRM 770; PRP 620; YPP 416; and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) 597 votes.

Rabo gave the state total number of registered voters as 2,497,337 and the number of accredited voters as 499,543.

He said that the total votes cast was 519,431, total valid votes 465,287, while the total number of rejected votes was 32,658 in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that agents of the political parties present at the centre, including the APC, PDP, AA, LP, PRP, NNPP and Accord Party signed the result.