APC retains majority seats in Senate

By Efosa Taiwo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained its supremacy of the Senate, securing 49 seats, according to the parliamentary polls results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Of the 89 seats announced so far, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 28; Labour Party six while New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) got two seats each.

Meanwhile, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have only produced one senator each so far.

With 49 senators, the ruling party is yet again in line to maintain majority in the 10th Senate. There are 109 seats in the Red Chamber, made up of three seats per state and one for FCT.

A party with a simple majority produces presiding officers called President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President.