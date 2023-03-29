APC organises prayer session for incoming Tinubu administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Directorate of Stakeholders Relations on Wednesday organised a pray session in Abuja to seek for Allah ‘s guidance for the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu.

.

Speaking at the Iftar reception, Dr Muhammad Adam one of the Imams at the Abuja National Mosque, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the incoming administration of Tinubu.



Adam prayed to Allah to grant Tinubu good health, wisdom and the ability for him to assemble a quality team to work with like he did in Lagos State when he was governor for two-terms.



He thanked the Almighty Allah for Tinubu’s election victory and the peace and unity in the country.

He also thanked Allah for the power of the electorate to speak with their ballot at the pols on Feb. 25 at the presidential election that saw Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

Adam prayed Allah to strengthen the incoming administration of Tinubu to move the country to greater heights.



He expressed optimism that Tinubu would ensure fairness, justice and equity in his administration.

Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, a Christian cleric who also prayed at the event, called for peace and unity in the country, saying our strength as a nation should be in our diversity.



Also speaking, Mr James Faleke, Secretary APC PPC urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director of the Directorate, said the event was to appreciate members of the directorate for their commitment towards enthroning a Tinubu presidency and to pray for the success of the administration.



Ribadu who spoke on behalf of the Vice-President elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima assured that Tinubu would work hard to bring peace, security, development and good tidings to the country.

He said the President-elect was a fair kind hearted man whose desire was to bring Nigeria to greatness, adding that Nigerians should continue to pray for him and the country.

He thanked members of the directorate for their hard work and commitment, saying they would surely be rewarded