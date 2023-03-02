APC Campaign Council optimistic in winning Kano governorship election

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has expressed optimism in winning the oncoming gobernatorial elections having won the just concluded presidential election.

Thanking the people of Kano for their support on Thursday, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi called on the people of Kano to come out enmass and vote APC in the state.

Emerging from a meeting reviewing campaign highlights, the DG also annouced that the party has resumed its campaign activities and wants the public to continue to remain law abiding.

He praised the effort of the security agencies for working round the clock to ensure law and order while calling on them to enforce the law before, during and after the governorship election.

“We will like to thank the good people of Kano statefor their exoberance and also the way they came out enmass to vote, even though there were some challenges.

“But we have contributed greatly to the victory of the APC at the National level, and we are going to do more to ensure that our governorship candidates in the state emerges victorious in the come gubernatorial election.

“I also call on our good people of Kano state to come out enmass to vote for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate so that we can have APC at the top and APC in Kano. We assure the people of Kano that we are going to work very hard to ensure th at we win the election” he said.