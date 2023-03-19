APC campaign coordinator killed in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has announced the killing of Chisom Lennard, the party’s Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada-West Local Government Area during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

Spokesman of the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, confirmed the development Saturday night.

He said: “Our Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada-West Local Government Area, Chisom Lennard, was shot dead as he tried to stop miscreants dressed in police uniform from snatching election materials.

“They opened fire on him and killed him.

“Chisom Lennard of Ubeta community was until his death today (yesterday) at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Ward 10 Leader of the APC and Tonye Cole Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada West Council.”

Rivers State Police Command was yet to confirm the situation at the time of filing this report.