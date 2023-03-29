ANLCA lists losses to crises

By Godwin Oritse

THE Vice President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Mr. Kayode Farinto has said that the cost of the crisis that engulfed the group is unquantifiable.

Besides the loses, the leadership of the Council for the Regulation of Freight forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN also decried drop in the payment of Practitioners Operating Fee, POF, paid by Customs brokers due to the crisis .

Speaking to Vanguard at the end of a meeting called to resolve the crisis last week in Lagos, Farinto said what the industry has lost to the crisis is colossal adding that it cannot be quantified.

Farinto also said that both the government and members of the association lost monies in terms of dues, fees and other taxes to the situation.

He said: “What we have lost is colossal, in terms of monies lost to the crisis, it is a huge amount,we cannot even attempt to quantify it. Loses were recorded on both the side of government and on us as individuals.

“While the crisis lasted, our members were not better off but we thank God that the issues have been resolved.

“First and foremost, I am happy that we are coming back together and another thing is that we have been preaching about the fact that the group needs core professionals to manage the association”.