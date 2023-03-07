Anchor Borrowers record 52% loan repayment —CBN

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, put loan recovery under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) at N503 billion, representing 52.39 percent as at end February, 2023.



Disclosing this in a statement yesterday,by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Dr. AbdulMumin Isa, said the apex bank remained committed to its developmental mandate of stimulating access to finance for the real sector of the economy.

Giving further details, Isa said the apex bank had released the sum of N1.079 trillion, as at February 28, 2023, out of which, N960 billion was due for repayment and a total of N503 billion has been repaid.



He added that the CBN ABP had supported about 4.57 million smallholder farmers at the end of February, 2023, who cultivated over 6.02 million hectares of 21 commodities across the country.



He listed the commodities as rice, wheat, cowpea, millet, maize, cotton, fish, soya bean, poultry, cassava, groundnut, ginger, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, sesame, tomato, castor seed, yellow pepper, onions, and cattle/dairy.



Citing statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA), Dr. Isa noted that the ABP had contributed significantly to the increased national output of focal commodities, with maize and rice peaking at 12.2 and 9.0 million metric tonnes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



According to him, the programme had also helped to improve the national average yield per hectare of these commodities, with productivity per hectare almost doubling within the eight years of the Programme’s implementation.



While further noting that repayments under the ABP were made through cash or produce by the beneficiaries, the Acting Spokesperson of the CBN stressed that the outstanding due balance on loans was still under moratorium due to the COVID-19 forbearance granted to beneficiaries of the Bank’s interventions in March 2020 and extended to February 28, 2022.



“It is pertinent to note that the tenor of loans under the ABP is based on the commodity gestation period. For instance, loans granted to farmers cultivating some perennial crops could have up to a seven-year tenor,” he explained.



continues to support the Federal Government’s drive for food security and economic growth.

“Accordingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to welcome applications from eligible Nigerian farmers and firms under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.”