An agreement stimulates a miracle

By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations, we made it to the third month. It shall be month of triple blessings in Jesus name.

Brethren, as a Christian you may be prayerful but the question is, do you have the Lord in your home? Perhaps it should be put this way, how do you relate with God in your home?

Do you have a specific time for prayer?

Deuteronomy 28 vs. 1-5 ( KJV): “ And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth;

And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God.

Blessed shall thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field.

Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of they ground, and the fruit of they cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep”.

Today we are taking a look at our homes. Is the presence of God in your home? Do you really run your home in accordance with the word of God?

The Holy Bible give states how we should relate as a couple with our without children.

Ephesians 5 vs. 33 “ Nevertheless let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband”.

As a couple you need to appreciate each other for companionship first.

You don’t need to have biological children to appreciate and respect each other.

The husband need not blame his wife for her inability to conceive.

Rather, he should appreciate her more by demonstrating his love at all times.

In the same vein, the woman need not blame her husband for her inability to have children even when he is confirmed to have a low sperm count.

A wife must at all times demonstrate her love and respect for the man.

God is love and he would rather bless a happy couple than a quarrelsome couple.

Once we are able to show love to each other, then, we demonstrate our love for God through worship and service to the work of God.

We miss it when we allow family members to sow the seed of bitterness in our homes because of challenges that we may be going through.

In essence what I am saying is that a man that goes to his family of orientation looking worried all the time, opens up his life to his relations especially the mother in law who would put pressure on the wife directly or indirectly.

This is quite unhealthy and may delay the couple’s miracle because, they are likely to lose the focus on their spiritual life.

We are told in Ephesians 5 vs. 29-31: “For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church:

For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones.

For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh”.

Brethren the issue is if we do not show love to our spouses, how then do you show love to God?

The time of waiting is actually to demonstrate shower each other with love and demonstrate our faith in God.

As a couple, do you pray together? Have you allotted a particular time to prayers?

It is important that both of you are on the same page spiritually.

If, however, your husband is not a born-again Christian, the attitude of the wife, shouldn’t be nagging. Rather, ask the Lord to intervene as you continue to pray.

Recently, a couple waiting on the Lord for children were invited to Laughter Foundation International Ministry. While prayer was going on, the man felt pressed and needed to ease himself.

His wife urged him to remain on his seat so as not miss the prayers but at a point, the man couldn’t bear it and he had to use the rest room.

What happened? A maggot came out of his man hood.

What does that mean? The yoke is broken. What was responsible for his inability to impregnate his wife, has been pulled out of him by the Holy Spirit.

Didn’t the word of God state in Matthew 15 vs. 13: “But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up”.

Every obstacle that is delaying the manifestation of your miracle shall be up rooted in the name of Jesus.

In many instances, factors responsible for inability to conceive, are either spiritual or physical that requires the power of the Holy Spirit to overcome.

The Holy Spirit of God may only dwell in a peaceful home of a God fearing couple.

A lesson from the couple stated earlier is that they agreed to seek the intervention of God in their situation.

Do you both agree?

The word of God tells us in Matthew 18 vs. 19 : “ Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done of them of my Father which is in heaven”.

The Lord Jesus tells us that agreement is a condition for getting our prayers answered .A couple needs to agree on the method or methods to apply in seeking the fruit of the womb. Once you agree, you begin to overcome the challenges gradually.

Another important factor is for the couple to agree on the baby or babies that they want from the LORD.

Where the husband is asking God for a baby girl and the husband is praying for a baby boy, it simply shows that the couple is not in one accord . In other words, there is no agreement.

God is not pleased with confusion.

This is confirmed in 1st Corinthians 14 vs. 33: “ For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints”.

This applies to our lives too. Husband and wife must agree and believe in whatever method they want to use to put an end to a challenge.

It is unhelpful if a man believes in science as many men are without much faith in God and the wife believes in God .

When faced with situations like this, the woman needs to pray for the mercy and intervention of God.

At a time like this, the couple must agree and be determined to resist external influence especially relations.

Unity in a marriage is crucial to the attainment of goals, childbearing issues inclusive.

Those waiting on the Lord for the fruit of the womb should ensure they live in peace.

Avoid arguments and issues that could provoke the other person. The period of waiting is a time to exercise self-restraints as provocations may lead to anger and anger never bears good fruits.

May God help us keep Christian homes in Jesus name.

Keep faith, remain united and you shall overcome.