American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9nine has been hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of rogues at a gym in South Florida.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, according to Variety, said that the rapper was attacked in and outside the LA Fitness gym sauna by three or four men who beat him up despite he trying to fight back.

“He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro said.

The attorney revealed that the perpetrators immediately fled the scene after the noises from the fracas were heard by the employees within the gym.

He revealed that police in South Florida were contacted, and Tekashi 6ix9nine whose real name is Daniel Hernandez was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.