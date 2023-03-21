Alleged terrorism financing: Mamu pleads not guilty to 10-count charge

Mr Tukur Mamu, former terrorist negotiator, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, among others preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Mamu, who was arraigned by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the FG before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja,, denied having allegiance with the terrorists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier reports that Mamu was billed for arraignment before Justice Ekwo today.

NAN reports that Justice Nkeonye Maha of a sister court on Sept. 13, 2022, gave the Department of State Services (DSS) the go-ahead to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator for 60 days to enable it conclude its investigation on Mamu, who led the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March 2022.

The charge was signed by Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr M.B. Abubakar.

Mamu is accused of receiving ransom payments in the sum of 120,000.00 dollars on behalf of the Boko haram terrorist group from families of hostages (victims) of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack.

The federal government said the offence contravenes the provisions of the Section 21 (3) (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The attorney general also alleged that Mamu, sometime in the 2022 in Kaduna received ransom payments in the sum of NSOO, 000 on behalf of the Boko haram terrorist group from families of hostages (victims) of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack.

Mamu is also accused of exchanging voice note communications in relation to acts of terrorism with one Baba Adamu (a Boko Haram spokesperson)

The federal government also accused Mamu of dealing in terrorist funds in the sum of 300,000 dollars which were found in his possession.