AKWA IBOM: Umo Eno’s ‘That Same God Ghilosophy’ 

By Sam-Loco Smith

Since September 23, 1987, when the Military Administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, created the Akwa Ibom Abasi State, the state has been fortunate to be governed by purposeful driven and goal getting military and democratically elected governors. Among them are; Tunde Ogbeha; Godwin Abbe; Idongesit Nkanga; Akpan Isemin; Yakubu Bako; Joseph Adeusi; John Ebiye; Obong Victor Attah; Godswill Akpabio and the incumbent Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Akwa Ibom Abasi state, “turned the corner” when Obong Victor Attah planted the seed of infrastructural developmental phenomenon that the impact has spread across the state till date.

Sequel to the fact that those that came after him have maintained and improved the momentum and the tempo. When it was time for the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to pick the best man who would sustain the transformation agenda already set in motion by Obong Victor Attah since 1999, he did not disappoint. Gov Emmanuel, like his predecessors, starting from Atta to Godswill Akpabio and now himself, keyed into the already established tradition, kept his eyes on the ball, until he found Pastor Umo Eno; the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources under the current administration in Akwa Ibom.

It is clear to every discerning mind that in Akwa Ibom State, there is a structural layout that pops up a cabinet member of the incumbent Governor to be endorsed by God and men to succeed his principal. From Akpabio to Udom and now, Eno, the thread has remained the same, and may probably not change any time soon.

When tongue started wagging as to why the Governor’s choice was Eno, he did say that apart from finding in him the peaceful disposition, humility and exceptional capacity to continue with the development trajectory of his administration, God had chosen him.

He said: “Let me emphatically, say that I mean well for this state and that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of development strides we have started in the last seven years and even move the needle further.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person. He has enormous capacity. He is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and fear of God.”

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people. He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six years is maintained,” he stated.

The Governor noted that Eno’s life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people, having grown up in the barracks. “He came from the Police barracks, where, as he said during his Thanksgiving Service last year, life was dreary and hope seemed a distant ingredient. Through the Grace of God and hard work, he summoned hope, overcame his early life difficulties and ended up as one of the biggest employers of labour in our state. His story is a testament to our Dakkada philosophy; one that will inspire and motivate our youths.”

Stressing that Eno was chosen by God, the Governor insisted that he would never use God’s name in vain and enjoined all peace-loving and progress-minded Akwa Ibomites to rally round and support the man whom God has revealed as his successor.

•Smith is based in Uyo