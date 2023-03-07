A’Ibom Cleric says Nigeria needs God’s intervention over economic crunch

..Advises Akwa Ibom to vote Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko, has called on the church to rise and pray for God’s divine intervention in the sufferings of Nigerians orchestrated by the Naria redesign policy.

Apostle Okoriko who spoke during the monthly interactive service at Headstone Terbanacle, Uyo on Sunday, stressed that the church must unite in prayers so that the current economic hardships in the country might not be unnecessarily prolonged.

He particularly appealed to members of his church to support ‘Fathers of Faith’, a body of Christian religious leaders in the state to vote candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Pst. Umo Eno to become the next governor of the state.

The man of God who is a member of Fathers of faith, explained that their decision to support Umo Eno was based on the conviction that he would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel especially in the areas of security and infrastructures.

His words: “Nigeria needs God’s intervention to avert current economic crunch. There is so much suffering in the country orchestrated by the Naria redesign policy. I pray for God’s intervention.

“Let the church join and pray to God so that this sufferings we are currently going through in the country will be cut short, we need to pray for Nigeria.

“And I call on all eligible voters to arm themselves with their PVCs and vote for Pastor Umo Eno in the March 11 governorship election.

“Members of ‘Fathers of Faith’ are supporting Umo Eno because we strongly believe that he will consolidate on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel, in the area of security, and infrastructure.

“I have not received any amount of money from governor Udom Emmanuel to support the aspiration of his successor. And I can also say categorically that the entire Fathers of Faith has not collected money for this purpose.

” If a pastor like me becomes a governor, the entire state will be in peace. On Saturday go out, and locate your polling unit in order to exercise your franchise. Please don’t cause trouble in your polling unit. Akwa Ibom should vote Umo Eno”, Okoriko advised