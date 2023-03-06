AFCON U-20: Nigeria fail to reach final, lose 1-0 to Gambia

By Efosa Taiwo

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the final of the U-20 African Cup of Nations in Egypt after a narrow 1-0 loss to the Young Scorpions of Gambia on Monday.

The Ladan Bosso side had their eyes set on making it to the final but were stopped by the impressive Gambian side despite having the chunk of possession in the game.

The Flying Eagles, however, have their ticket to the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia intact after being among the semi-finalists at the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria will now take on Tunisia in the Third-Place match, while Gambia will face Senegal in the final.