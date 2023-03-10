AFCON U-20: Flying Eagles pick up bronze, beat Tunisia 4-0

By Efosa Taiwo

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have clinched bronze at the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations after defeating Tunisia 4-0 in the Third-place play-off on Friday.

This will be the third time in history Nigeria have finished third-placed at the competition.

The Ladan Bosso led side saved their best performance for the last as this was their biggest win in the competition.

Ibrahim Muhammed got the Flying Eagles ahead, scoring the opening goal barely nine minutes into the game.

The Tunisians, however, ensured that the Flying Eagles didn’t increase their lead going into the halftime break.

Coming into the second half, Ahmed Abdullahi struck in the second goal with the Tunisians having their work cut out more than ever before in the game.

Shortly after, the Flying Eagles added to the tally in the 49th minute with Jude Sunday scoring a dazzling solo goal to put the Nigerian side 3 goals up.

The talented midfielder would also put the icing on the cake with an exquisite finish at stoppage time to top off a fine display of football from the Flying Eagles.