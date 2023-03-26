AFCON Qualifiers: Guinea-Bissau target double over Nigeria

After shocking the Super Eagles in Abuja, Guinea-Bissau coach, Baciro Cande says his team will be aiming for yet another victory in the return fixture.

The Djurtus stunned the continent when they defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the first time on Friday at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja courtesy of a first-half strike from Mama Balde.

The return fixture for the tie is scheduled for March 27 in Bissau.

In a post-match press conference, Cande exalted his players for sticking to the game plan.

The gaffer, however, expressed optimism that they can repeat same feat in front of their home fans on Monday.

He said, “We did a thorough analysis of the Super Eagles and how the coach usually set up his team and the boys did the rest by sticking to our game plan with determination and resilience.

“It paid off with Balde scoring what proved to be the winner.

“For the second leg, we shall go back to plan how best to play Nigeria. Of course, we’ll be going for another victory.”

He concluded, “We still respect the Eagles despite our victory in Abuja.’