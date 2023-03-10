Adeleke to Osun residents: Present yourselves for headcount

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has called on residents of the state to support the National Population Commission, NPC, by presenting themselves for headcount when the exercise begins.

The national population and housing census is due to begin by March 29, 2023, though the Commission has said the date is no longer feasible considering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponement of the gubernatorial and state assembly election by one week.

Governor Adeleke made the call during the official inauguration of an advocacy committee set up on the exercise in Osogbo.

Represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi, Adeleke, who highlighted the numerous advantages of population census, noted that it would pave the way for national planning and development.

“I enjoin Osun residents to participate fully in the exercise so as to avail the state of the benefits that can be derived from the housing and population census.

“I want to also implore the NPC to maximize the advantage of the Bank Verification Number(BVN) and build on it to ensure easy capturing of figures and data,” he said.

In his speech, the NPC Federal Commissioner for Osun State, Senator Mudasiru Hussein, expressed the readiness of the Commission to embark on a digital census that will be accurate, precise and beneficial for all.

Also speaking, the Director of NPC in Osun State, Martins Owoeye, disclosed that efforts had been made to make the 2023 population and housing census follow acceptable international standards.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Osun Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Wasiu Ajadosu; the Director, National Orientation Agency, Kikelomo Ahmed; and the representative of the National Council for Women Societies, all pledged to support the exercise to ensure its success.

The last population and housing census in Nigeria was held in March 2006 during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. Before then, the last census was carried out in 1991 under General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.