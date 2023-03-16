Adeleke reintroduces tablets in Osun schools

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Innovation to look into the re-introduction of digital learning tablets in schools.

The Rauf Aregbesola administration pioneered e-learning in Osun schools and introduced tablets and computers to aid learning and teaching in Osun.

300,000 students benefitted from this programme. Hence, increasing the pass rate of Osun senior secondary pupils by over 193 per cent, while saving the state over N8.4 billion in annual textbook expenses

However, the programme suffered a setback, as former governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration withdrew the gadget from pupils.

But Governor Adeleke, yesterday, presenting instructional materials to pupils as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office, decried the poor performance of pupils and West African Examinations Council’s, WAEC’s ranking, faulting the failure of tech innovation in schools.“